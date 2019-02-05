'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan has admitted she loves the feeling of being ''in control''.
The 32-year-old actress is currently starring in 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' on MTV, and Lindsay has admitted to relishing the experience of making her own reality TV series.
She shared: ''It's nice to be on the other side, on the business side of things.
''It's nice to be in a meeting with a bunch of men who are terrified of me. I'm in control and I like that feeling. And for the girls that work with me on the show, I'm telling them 'You can have a nightlife later. But for right now, you're working.' Because I only speak on the things I've lived through.
''As a woman, it's great to see us come together and do a great job and be strong for ourselves - and help other women.''
Lindsay also hailed Miley Cyrus for being so supportive of the reality TV show, which focuses on her management of her beach club in Mykonos, Greece.
The 'Mean Girls' actress described the pop star as a ''great person''.
Speaking about Miley to Refinery29, she said: ''I love Miley. She's so supportive and so sweet. She'a great person and she looks amazing.
''We have mutual friends and I think it's so cool how supportive of the show she's been. I love her for that. She's an amazing talent and a good woman.''
Meanwhile, Lindsay previously admitted she wants Miley to appear on her MTV show.
The Hollywood star said: ''It would just be a great honour and I'd be so grateful.
''We've known each other forever and I love her and my sister loves her, so it would be a cool thing.''
