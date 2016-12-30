Lindsay Lohan has written a 'Mean Girls 2' treatment.

The 30-year-old actress is so desperate for a sequel to the 2004 movie that she has taken matters into her own hands and put together her ideas for a follow-up.

She told CNN in a Facebook Live interview: ''I have been trying so hard to do a 'Mean Girls 2'. It is not in my hands. I know that [the film's writer and costar] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.

''I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he'd happily come back.

''I'd love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year Tina revealed she and her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, were working on a 'Mean Girls' musical.

And it is set to debut in Washington next year.

A tweet on the verified MeanGirlsDC Twitter account stated: ''BREAKING OCT 3rd NEWS! The ''Mean Girls'' musical is coming to Washington, D.C. Fall of 2017! #MeanGirls #OctoberThird #ThatsSoFetch #grool (sic).''

Tina previously said: ''I thought the movie, in some ways, mostly appealed to young girls and gay men, and I feel like that could be a recipe for success on Broadway.''