The actress starred in the cult 2004 movie, which was adapted by Tina Fey, and she really wants a reunion with castmates Rachel MCAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2," she said during a Facebook live session with CNN on Thursday (29Dec16). "It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey and (producer) Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount (Pictures) are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it. I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response."

Lindsay admits she would like to work with comedian Jimmy Fallon if a sequel takes off and adds, "I know Mark Waters, the director; he'd happily come back."

She's not the only star pushing for a big screen Mean Girls sequel - MCAdams and Chabert have also revealed they would be interested in reprising their characters.

"Not only was it just so much fun to film and be a part of but people are still talking about it now and the characters are so loved," Chabert recently told Access Hollywood Live. "I think it would be so much fun to revisit them.

"But it would have to be everyone involved. Tina would have to write it. No one can write it like she can. Mark Waters would have to direct it and I think they'd have to have the whole cast."

Rachel played head of high school clique the 'Plastics', Regina George, while Lacey played one of her followers, Gretchen Wieners, and Lindsay took on the role of newcomer Cady Heron.

Rachel addressed a Mean Girls sequel in October (16), adding, "It's still one of my favourite scripts I've ever read. I was saying, 'I'll play any part in this, please, please, please', so I would love to work with her (Tina) again.

"It would be exciting. We reunited for a photo shoot a couple of years ago (for Entertainment Weekly to mark the 10th anniversary), but I don't know. I would do anything with Tina Fey, so if she's up for it..."

There was a TV movie sequel directed by Melanie Mayron in 2011. It featured Meaghan Martin, Donn Lamkin, Linden Ashby, and Claire Holt.