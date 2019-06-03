Lindsay Lohan is ''hard at work'' on new music.

The 'Mean Girls' actress hasn't released a song since her 2008 single 'Bossy' but she's now told fans she's preparing to return to her singing career and has been busy in the recording studio.

On Friday (31.05.19), the 32-year-old star shared a photo of herself in a dimly lit studio booth and simply captioned the Instagram post with a headphones emoji.

The following day, she shared another post, seemingly from the same studio, in which she was singing into a mic.

This one was again captioned with emojis but this time of music notes and a microphone.

Lindsay then confirmed she was busy recording new songs by sharing a news report featuring the studio speculation on her Twitter account and commenting: ''Hard At Work (sic)''.

A few months ago, the 'Freaky Friday' star - who previously released two albums, 'Speak' and 'A Little More Personal (Raw)', in 2004 and 2005 respectively - admitted she was hoping to work with her younger sister Aliana Lohan on new music, if her MTV show 'Lindsay's Lohan Beach Club', which saw her revive 'Bossy', gets a second season.

She: ''My sister is coming out with her record and I want to support her in that.

''We've talked about writing together and maybe doing something together if we have season two (of 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'), or just in general.''

Lindsay previously said she would consider moving back to New York if she ever took up music again.

Asked if she'd move back to the Big Apple, she said: ''For music, maybe.''