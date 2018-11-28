'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says she is ''flattered'' by Ariana Grande referencing the classic rom-com in the video for her single 'thank u, next'.
Lindsay Lohan is ''flattered'' after Ariana Grande referenced 'Mean Girls' in her new music video.
The 'thank u, next' hitmaker paid tribute to classic rom-coms in the promo for her hit single, including the 2004 movie which saw the star take on the role of new girl Cady Heron and navigate life at North Shore High School.
Commenting on the video - which sees Lindsay's 'Dynasty' co-star Liz Gillies taking on the role - she said: ''Ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan.
''But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much!''
The 32-year-old actress hasn't hidden her desire to revisit the classic comedy for a sequel with original co-stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
She previously admitted she's ''been trying so hard'' to make it happen, and she revealed it would need to be a reunion with everyone on board.
She previously said: '''Mean Girls 2' the movie -- this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back! I'd love to do it again.
''We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with -- we all had a blast.''
Meanwhile, Ariana's video also got the seal of approval from 'Legally Blonde' star Reese Witherspoon after her movie was also referenced in the promo.
Ariana, 25 shared a photo of her standing in front of an old school Apple computer in a nod to Reese's character Elle's in the movie, and quoted the line: ''whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed (sic)''
And it soon got the attention of the 42-year-old actress - who portrayed the pink-loving blonde Harvard student-turned-lawyer in both the 2001 film and 2003 sequel, 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' - who replied on Twitter with the line: ''Also ... 2 weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying a truly heinous angora sweater! (sic)''
The 'Big Little Lies' star also shared the image on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''Serious Legally Blonde Vibes (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...