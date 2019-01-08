Lindsay Lohan finds it ''more fun'' to watch other people enjoy themselves in her nightclubs, instead of going out and partying herself.

The 32-year-old actress is known for her turbulent past which saw her partying ways land her in rehab several times throughout the early 2000s, but the star now says that despite starting her own chain of nightclubs, she has no interest in heading back to that lifestyle.

Lindsay owns the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, as well as the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, which is the subject of a new MTV series 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', and insists she won't be doing any partying on the show.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' about her rocky past, she said: ''That was so in my past. Most of my friends [now], actually, who own nightclubs and stuff aren't drinkers or anything.

''Because I'm running the show, I have to be on it and I have to keep myself busy. It's more fun to watch other people have their own fun with what they're doing. There's no judgment in it though. It has nothing to do with my past.''

This isn't the first time Lindsay has confirmed she's no longer a party girl, as she recently said her mind was focused on running a successful business.

She said: ''I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day [beach] club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here. I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any [partying]. People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I am who I am. I'm a good person. I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy.''