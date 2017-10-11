Lindsay Lohan feels ''very bad'' for Harvey Weinstein.

The 31-year-old star has leapt to the Hollywood producer's defence after he was accused of sexually harassing a number of colleagues for nearly three decades, insisting she ''doesn't think it's right'' what is happening to him.

In a now-deleted video posted on her Instagram Stories, she said: ''Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan. I'm in Dubai, I'm home, and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don't think it's right what's going on.''

Lindsay released another clip, which has also been deleted, calling for Harvey's wife Georgina Chapman - who has been married to him for 10 years - to ''stand up'' for her husband after the fashion designer announced she was leaving him.

The 'Mean Girls' star said: ''I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.

''And he's never harmed me or did anything wrong to me. We've done several movies together, and so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up.''

Lindsay wrote Harvey's name over the clip and put a halo-clad emoji underneath his moniker.

Harvey was executive producer of Lindsay's 2013 film 'Scary Movie 5' - in which she starred as herself - and had a ''Special Thanks'' credit on her 2006 motion picture 'Bobby', which told the story of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

The 'Canyons' actress is not the only big-name to have come out in defence of the father-of-five following the claims.

Fashion designer Donna Karan defended Harvey, suggesting women who dress sensually could be ''asking for it''.

But she has since insisted her comments were ''taken out of context'' and said sorry to anyone she had ''offended''.

Elizabeth Hurley also admitted Harvey has ''never asked [her] to massage him'' in the 22 years she's known him.

She said: ''I've known Harvey for 22 years and I can honestly say, he certainly never asked me to massage him.

''Of course, if he has done those things, it's horrible, and I feel very sorry for those women.''

But several stars have hit out at Harvey over the allegations, including Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep.

He has denied claims published by the New York Times newspaper earlier this month that he had harassed at least eight female employees over a 30-year time span, and has vowed to take legal action.

However, he has said sorry for causing ''pain'' to some of his colleagues at times during his career, and admitted he is planning to make amends for his past mistakes.