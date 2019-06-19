Lindsay Lohan claims her beach club is moving.

The 'Mean Girls' actress has slammed reports that her nightspot in Mykonos, Greece, has suddenly closed down and insisted she is simply taking her bar to a different location.

In an Instagram post she has since deleted, Lindsay - who also has clubs in Athens and Rhodes - wrote: ''I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family. The club is moving to other locations in the world, but not just the club, as I've stated on @wendyshow (sic)''

She then shared a second post featuring a group of ''amazing'' children and urged reporters to shed a light on the plight of Syrian refugees rather than celebrity gossip.

Lindsay's comments come after the New York Post newspaper suggested the Mykonos club had closed as a phone number listed on TripAdvisor doesn't work, while another on the club's website connected to the Lohan Nightclub in Athens.

A source said: ''A friend had reservations this week, and the club just called and said that they will not be opening this season.''

Another insider who was in the resort last month claimed the club wasn't open then.

They said: ''The locals said it was a waste [of time to go].''

The outlet also revealed Lindsay's reality show, 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' - which documented the opening of the bar - had been axed after just one season because there wasn't enough ''drama''.

A source said: ''There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season.

''It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn't going to happen.

''[There wasn't] enough drama. They wanted 'breakdowns.' That's not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway.''

A spokesperson for the 32-year-old star confirmed she is ''not doing another season'' of the show.