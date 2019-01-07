Lindsay Lohan ''feels comfortable'' with being in the spotlight again.

The 32-year-old actress stepped away from fame for several years after her wild partying ways throughout the 2000s saw her enter rehab on many occasions to receive treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

However after removing herself from the spotlight in 2015, the star says she's cleared her head and now feels ready to be back on screens again, as her new documentary series 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' - which follows the Hollywood actress as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece with the launch of her new club Lohan Beach House - prepares to air on January 9.

Speaking about the show during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (07.01.19), Lindsay said: ''I felt comfortable enough to start being present again.

''I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day [beach] club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here.

''I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any [partying]. People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I want people to see the positive side of it instead of finding the negative.''

Lindsay has put her turbulent ways behind her, as she recently admitted she now prefers to cook and entertain others instead.

She said: ''I am who I am. I'm a good person. I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy.

''I have a good relationship with that. It's funnier to watch other people party.

''My brother and his wife came out to Mykonos and everyone wanted to go out every night, but I pretty much just went home; some of my friends didn't want to go out, so they'd come and I'd cook. I like cooking for people and having people over and listening to good music.''