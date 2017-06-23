Lindsay Lohan is charging fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at her life.

The 'Mean Girls' star has teamed up with Preemium, a website and app that gives fans ''access to exclusive content and behind the scene footage from the people that inspire you.''

She will charge just under $4 a month to allow her fans access to a string of new pictures and videos, which show off her day-to-day life as well as parts of her job including the photoshoots she does, her charity work and behind-the-scenes as she films for her new television series.

She said: ''I'm always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and give them something that has not been available before, things that wouldn't go on Instagram or Facebook. I wanted a place to really express myself to the people who care most and that's what this is about.''

Her Preemium profile promises ''personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind-the-scenes content, my favourite products and much more''.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star previously made the decision to remove herself from social media and said it was ''symbolic'' of her ''letting go of the past''.

She said: ''It was symbolic to me of letting the past go and moving on to the future, which was very therapeutic for me. It's been a long time coming.

''There was not an exact moment [that triggered it]. However, there comes a time in one's life where you stop and reflect on all of the experiences you have had, for me it happened when I turned 30 and realised there is more in giving back in life. That is what will make you truly happy.

''It has benefits such as connecting you to loved ones and old friends, and then it has negatives of possibly being too connected to everyone. It is the world that we live in - just depends how the person decides to utilise it.''