Lindsay Lohan has asked Cody Simpson to return the furniture she bought for his house in Venice.
Lindsay Lohan wants all of the furniture back she bought for Cody Simpson's house.
The 'Mean Girls' actress has claimed she once furnished the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker's mansion in Venice but now she wants all of the appliances back.
Speaking on the grand finale of 'Masked Singer Australia', the flame-haired beauty guessed that the 22-year-old pop star was the celebrity hidden behind the robot mask.
She said: ''The surfing, the waves, coming back home, and my sister Ali dated him so I have a little insight.
''If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it. I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!''
After Cody whipped his mask off, Lindsay said: ''I can't... I can't... I just need a minute. I'm literally in shock right now.
''I can't even... I'm, like, blushing for my sister, 'cause I know how much she loves you.''
Host Osher Günsberg then joked: ''The big question is, is he going to give you your furniture back?''
The 33-year-old actress replied: ''Where is it, even?''
And Cody said: ''I don't know. I don't think it ever showed up, actually.''
Meanwhile, the Australian hunk now spends most of his time in the US and he is now dating Miley Cyrus following her split from her husband Liam Hemsworth this year.
Cody revealed that him and Miley, 26, were together earlier this week after rumours began to swirl when he was spotted visiting her in hospital recently.
He said: ''I'm very happy. We are very, very happy.
''She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense.That's why we get along so well. The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long.
''Any girlfriends I've had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it's a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more. We just have a ball and that's the most important part of a relationship.''
