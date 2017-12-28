Lindsay Lohan was bitten by a snake during a trip to Thailand but she is doing fine.
Lindsay Lohan was bitten by a snake during a trip to Thailand.
The 'Mean Girls' star was hiking through the jungle in the Asian country when she encountered the reptile but she insists she is now doing OK.
Speaking in her Instagram Story, she shared: ''I love this, so beautiful. Amazing place. Aside from my snake bite. I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day ... The positive side of it is I'm okay. Happy new year and god bless.''
However, the 31-year-old star isn't too concerned by the bite as her ''shaman told her it was good luck and positive energy''.
Meanwhile, Lindsay previously opened up about her decision to remove herself from social media and said it was ''symbolic'' of her ''letting go of the past''.
She explained: ''It was symbolic to me of letting the past go and moving on to the future, which was very therapeutic for me. It's been a long time coming. There was not an exact moment [that triggered it]. However, there comes a time in one's life where you stop and reflect on all of the experiences you have had, for me it happened when I turned 30 and realised there is more in giving back in life. That is what will make you truly happy. It has benefits such as connecting you to loved ones and old friends, and then it has negatives of possibly being too connected to everyone. It is the world that we live in - just depends how the person decides to utilise it.''
