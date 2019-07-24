Lindsay Lohan has allegedly been disrupting the filming of 'The Masked Singer' with her cigarette breaks.

Fellow judge, Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes, has claimed the 33-year-old actress has been taking up their time by taking regular intervals to have a smoke.

Speaking on his radio show Hughesy & Kate on Australia's Hit Network, Dave spilled:

''She's not happy to follow the rules but she's not going to break the rules.

''The discussion was had: 'Let's start, we don't know how long Lindsay's going to be'.

''We thought maybe she's not going to come back!''

The presenter also revealed he had a very awkward first encounter with Lindsay.

He recalled: ''I led with 'hello' and then I said, 'I'm on the panel'.

''You know, thinking maybe she didn't know who I was.

''She said, 'I know'. She knew I was on the panel. Not like, 'I know, that's a good thing'. Just like, 'I know'.''

The 'Mean Girls' star and comedian are also joined by Dannii Minogue and Jackie 'O' Henderson on the panel of the Australian version of the popular singing competition, which sees 12 celebrities perform in elaborate costumes to conceal their true identities.

Lindsay previously admitted she is ''honoured'' to have landed the gig.

She said: ''The show has already been a huge success and I can only imagine it will get bigger.

''Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who's behind the masks. I feel honoured to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show.''

And the 'Freaky Friday' star - who has opened a number of beach clubs in Greece - is even thinking of taking her business to Australia too.

She added: ''It really is an incredible country.

''The beaches are insanely beautiful... who knows I may even look at opening a Beach Club there.''