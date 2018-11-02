Sir Paul McCartney has defended his late wife Linda Mccartney's singing abilities and praised her ''distinctive'' voice.
The American photographer - who tragically passed away in 1998 aged 56 after a battle with breast cancer - withstood a lot of criticism for her questionable vocals when she was part of her husband's post-Beatles band Wings, but he has dismissed the backlash.
Macca told The Guardian: ''On things like the song 'I am Your Singer' - and, well, all of them - I really love Linda's voice.
''It's very distinctive and she sings well. I'm sort of listening for it being what the critics said - you know: 'Oh, she's not very good.'
''But her tone is great. The decision to have Linda in the band singing was a tough one, because she's never sung professionally.''
The 'Hey Jude' hitmaker - who is married to his third wife NANCY SHEVELL - admitted that when he formed Wings in 1971, he knew that he would never be able to trump the phenomenal success of the Fab Four.
The legendary rocker - who had four children with his first wife, including fashion designer Stella Mccartney - added: ''But it was: whatever we do, we're not going to do what The Beatles did.''
Linda - who was a passionate animal rights activist - once said she was unfazed by the criticism she received over her poor vocals because she initially had no intent of becoming a singer and valued her altruistic qualities over her musical skills.
She explained: ''Does it really matter? If I wasn't married to Paul, it wouldn't matter. I think I'm the opposite of what most people think - basically a kind person. Some of the criticism I get may be jealousy.''
Indeed, Sir Paul has now added that he had no regrets over Wings, and he's happy the band existed in the way it did.
He said: ''Looking back on it, I'm really glad we did it.''
