Veteran Hollywood star Linda Hamilton has revealed she found making 'Terminator: Dark Fate' to be the ''hardest thing'' she's ever done.
The 63-year-old actress has reprised the role of Sarah Connor in the Tim Miller-directed action movie - and she's admitted it was greater than any challenge she'd ever previously faced.
The Hollywood star - who first played the character in 1984's 'The Terminator' - said: ''It was the hardest thing I've ever done, spiritually, emotionally and mentally. The more demanding, the harder, the greater. They do go hand in hand.''
Linda also explained how her character - who was initially portrayed as a timid damsel-in-distress victim - has evolved in the latest movie, which also sees Arnold Schwarzenegger return as an ageing Terminator.
She told Us Weekly: ''She's more of an outsider than ever. She's a woman without a country.
''Obviously, her struggle against machines is deeply a part of her, but she doesn't really have a love for humanity or any sort of belief. Her mission's been taken away. She's lost and hurt.''
Meanwhile, Linda recently revealed she was ''flooded with happiness'' when she was reunited with Schwarzenegger for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.
She shared: ''I was utterly delighted to see him again, flooded with happiness over every inch of myself. I pretty much hugged him straight for the first three weeks.''
Despite this, Linda also confessed to having some doubts about returning to the film series.
She admitted: ''It took a little work on their part to bring me back.
''Because I just was not really sure that I had anything more to say. It's been 28 years, and I'm like, 'Are you putting me in a wheelchair or what?' Because it was just so far-fetched to come back all these years later.
''But after careful consideration, and a vague outline of the story, [I began] thinking, 'I've got 28 years to fill in with character and make these decisions and then bring them to the sound stage'. And I went for it.''
