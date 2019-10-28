Hollywood actress Linda Hamilton has revealed she was ''flooded with happiness'' when she was reunited with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Linda Hamilton was ''flooded with happiness'' when she was reunited with Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.
The 63-year-old actress has reprised the role of Sarah Connor in the latest instalment in the money-spinning movie franchise, and Linda has revealed she relished the experience of working with the Hollywood legend once again.
Linda - who made her debut in the franchise in 1984's 'The Terminator' - shared: ''I was utterly delighted to see him again, flooded with happiness over every inch of myself. I pretty much hugged him straight for the first three weeks.''
Despite this, Linda also confessed to having some doubts about returning to the film series.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It took a little work on their part to bring me back.
''Because I just was not really sure that I had anything more to say. It's been 28 years, and I'm like, 'Are you putting me in a wheelchair or what?' Because it was just so far-fetched to come back all these years later.
''But after careful consideration, and a vague outline of the story, [I began] thinking, 'I've got 28 years to fill in with character and make these decisions and then bring them to the sound stage'. And I went for it.''
By contrast, Schwarzenegger insisted he didn't have any doubts about returning to the franchise.
The 72-year-old action star - who also served as the Governor of California from 2003 until 2011 - said: ''Jim Cameron told me the story after a motorcycle ride and I immediately said to him, 'I'm in. This is fantastic.'
''Especially after he told me he wanted to bring back Linda Hamilton. I couldn't wait to work with her again.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Watch the trailer for Holy Water Killcoulin's Leap isn't exactly the most exciting of Irish...
I'll never forget the first time I saw James Cameron's The Terminator. I must...
For those keeping score, here's the new Hollywood movie formula: Twister - tornado +...
I'll never forget the first time I saw James Cameron's The Terminator. I must...