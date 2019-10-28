Linda Hamilton was ''flooded with happiness'' when she was reunited with Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.

The 63-year-old actress has reprised the role of Sarah Connor in the latest instalment in the money-spinning movie franchise, and Linda has revealed she relished the experience of working with the Hollywood legend once again.

Linda - who made her debut in the franchise in 1984's 'The Terminator' - shared: ''I was utterly delighted to see him again, flooded with happiness over every inch of myself. I pretty much hugged him straight for the first three weeks.''

Despite this, Linda also confessed to having some doubts about returning to the film series.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It took a little work on their part to bring me back.

''Because I just was not really sure that I had anything more to say. It's been 28 years, and I'm like, 'Are you putting me in a wheelchair or what?' Because it was just so far-fetched to come back all these years later.

''But after careful consideration, and a vague outline of the story, [I began] thinking, 'I've got 28 years to fill in with character and make these decisions and then bring them to the sound stage'. And I went for it.''

By contrast, Schwarzenegger insisted he didn't have any doubts about returning to the franchise.

The 72-year-old action star - who also served as the Governor of California from 2003 until 2011 - said: ''Jim Cameron told me the story after a motorcycle ride and I immediately said to him, 'I'm in. This is fantastic.'

''Especially after he told me he wanted to bring back Linda Hamilton. I couldn't wait to work with her again.''