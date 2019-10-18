Linda Hamilton ignored ex-husband James Cameron's calls about 'Terminator Dark Fate'.

The 63-year-old actress divorced James, 65 - who created the franchise - in 1999 and almost missed out on the chance to reprise her role as Sarah Connor in the new movie because the pair don't speak.

She told chat show host Graham Norton: ''We don't talk at all. He rang three times and it was only on the third call when he mentioned it was about work that I rang him back! It took me a little while to decide if I had something more to do with her character.''

Linda was delighted to reunite with Arnold Schwarzenegger, 28 years after they last worked together on the series, but admitted she initially didn't want a role in the franchise at all.

She explained: ''I didn't want to do it at all. I was a snotty New York actress and I didn't want to go to California. It was only when I saw Arnie on set and he was fantastic, that I thought, 'I'm in'.''

A crestfallen Arnold, 72, replied: ''You didn't want to work with me? That's the first time I've heard that story.''

However, he went on to praise ''badass'' Linda, saying: ''It was really nice to reunite. Really fantastic after all those years. Linda set the bar high for all female action roles. She really is a badass!''

But Linda admitted getting back into shape to play Sarah was tough.

She said: ''It took a lot of good hard work to get some level of fitness. But, I don't have hormones any more so after a year of no carbs they still had to add padding to my ass!''

'The Graham Norton Show' will air on BBC One on Friday (18.10.19) at 10.35pm.