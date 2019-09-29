Linda Hamilton felt ''powerful'' when she put her Sarah Connor costume on again.

The 62-year-old actress reprises the role in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' for the first time since 1991's 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day', and as soon as she got fully into character again, any doubts she had disappeared.

She said: ''The first time back in costume was powerful.

''I walked out of the trailer and it knocked the breath out of everybody.

''When I saw the look on everyone else's face, I was like, 'Alright, I think I can do this.'''

Sarah spent six months training for the movie and, though she expects to be compared unfavourably to her previous outing as Sarah, she insists she's ''so much more'' now.

She told Total Film magazine: ''I know that the first thing people are going to say about me is, 'Oh she isn't what she was.'

''You just have to cross that one off your list immediately.

''No, I'm not what I was. But you know what honey? I'm so, so much more now.''

Arnold Schwarzenegger has also returned to the franchise and though he's visibly older, director Tim Miller thinks he looks great.

He said: ''He looks different and he is different.

''It's an interesting way to portray him.

''He's just so iconic, but it's something we haven't seen in any of the other films.

''I personally think he looks the best since 'Terminator 2'.''

Linda recently admitted she is very protective of Sarah and had some issues with her script.

She said: ''I'm not usually that actress that goes, ''Oh my character!'' I try to do whatever is asked of me and make it work. I'm not going to think it all to death. I have never been that actress, but I was a little bit on this film because I am the authority on Sarah Connor.

''There was an approach thing that I had to sort out with Tim because Tim was shooting it like an independent, as he keeps saying. I still - because I haven't seen it - barely understand what that means But, in terms of approach, he wanted her ''relatable''. That was the word he used. And I was like Sarah Connor has never been relatable! She was relatable in the first movie as a nice waitress, but what do you mean ''relatable''? You are trying to make her softer? I just knew that with the time that had passed and as her situation changed, she ain't relatable.

''But I would go, 'Nope, I am not saying that.' And a couple of times I was like, 'I am not saying that. That's stupid.' I have always been empowered to say those things but I just have never been that person. I just care so intensely about this character that I had to step up and toe the line about what felt right and what didn't feel right.''