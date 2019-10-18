Linda Hamilton quit Hollywood because it left her feeling like an ''outsider''.

The 'Terminator Dark Fate' star sold her Malibu villa in 2012 and moved to a farm in Virginia because she felt like Los Angeles had become a place of ''inflated egos, and inflated boobs and lips''.

Speaking to Baz Bamigboye in the Daily Mail newspaper, Linda added: ''I felt like a real outsider, so I left.

''I don't know why I'm in this world where the only thing that is valued perpetual youth. Why can't 60 be the new 60? I don't want to look 40.

''I've seen the faces that don't move. The conversations that go: 'She looks good for her age! Look how beautiful she is. She hasn't aged a bit.' Really?''

Despite her disillusion with Hollywood, Linda also feels grateful that women are getting to play the lead in blockbusters, with Gal Gadot starring as 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.

She said: '''Wonder Woman' was great, and I'm sure 'Charlie's Angels' will be great too.

''But what we have here is three very different women. We're not like a cardboard cut-out of a woman, divided into three. We have the same idea of what we want, but with completely different approaches. Fully fleshed out characters. And we're all kicking ass, in our own way.''

Meanwhile, Linda has reprised her role as Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate', the sixth film of the franchise, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It marks the first time she has played the character since 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' in 1991 and she admitted getting into shape for the role was difficult.

Doctors put her on hormones - including testosterone - to increase body mass, even though she was wary about using them.

She revealed: ''My blood pressure was spiking. I was getting angry and I couldn't explain why. Like, explosive! Apparently it turned out I'm just sensitive, and my body didn't like it.''