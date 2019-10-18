Linda Hamilton says she left Los Angeles and moved to Virginia because Hollywood left her feeling like an ''outsider''.
Linda Hamilton quit Hollywood because it left her feeling like an ''outsider''.
The 'Terminator Dark Fate' star sold her Malibu villa in 2012 and moved to a farm in Virginia because she felt like Los Angeles had become a place of ''inflated egos, and inflated boobs and lips''.
Speaking to Baz Bamigboye in the Daily Mail newspaper, Linda added: ''I felt like a real outsider, so I left.
''I don't know why I'm in this world where the only thing that is valued perpetual youth. Why can't 60 be the new 60? I don't want to look 40.
''I've seen the faces that don't move. The conversations that go: 'She looks good for her age! Look how beautiful she is. She hasn't aged a bit.' Really?''
Despite her disillusion with Hollywood, Linda also feels grateful that women are getting to play the lead in blockbusters, with Gal Gadot starring as 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot.
She said: '''Wonder Woman' was great, and I'm sure 'Charlie's Angels' will be great too.
''But what we have here is three very different women. We're not like a cardboard cut-out of a woman, divided into three. We have the same idea of what we want, but with completely different approaches. Fully fleshed out characters. And we're all kicking ass, in our own way.''
Meanwhile, Linda has reprised her role as Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate', the sixth film of the franchise, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.
It marks the first time she has played the character since 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' in 1991 and she admitted getting into shape for the role was difficult.
Doctors put her on hormones - including testosterone - to increase body mass, even though she was wary about using them.
She revealed: ''My blood pressure was spiking. I was getting angry and I couldn't explain why. Like, explosive! Apparently it turned out I'm just sensitive, and my body didn't like it.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Watch the trailer for Holy Water Killcoulin's Leap isn't exactly the most exciting of Irish...
I'll never forget the first time I saw James Cameron's The Terminator. I must...
For those keeping score, here's the new Hollywood movie formula: Twister - tornado +...
I'll never forget the first time I saw James Cameron's The Terminator. I must...