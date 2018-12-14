Lin-Manuel Miranda has no plans to release his 'Hamilton' movie in the near future.

The 38-year-old star revealed the original cast of the Broadway show spent three days making a film of the production in 2016, which was edited by the musical's cast Thomas Kail, but it's currently ''locked away in a vault'' and won't be made public until as many people as possible have seen the saga in the theatre.

Lin-Manuel told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Our goal is to let as many people see Hamilton as a stage show in theatres, in as many cities around the world, as we can find. And when we feel the time is right, the idea is to get the film out of the vault and put it in cinemas.''

And while a movie version of another of his productions, 'In the Heights' will be made next year, Lin-Manuel has ''no plans'' for a big screen adaptation of 'Hamilton' ''any time soon''.

Meanwhile, the actor can next be seen starring as Jack in 'Mary Poppins Returns' and his character opens the production with a musical number called 'Underneath the Lovely London Sky'.

He said: ''It didn't start with a big bang and a line of chorus girls. It lets the audience breathe and relax.''

The film - which also features Emily Blunt as the magical nanny - is set in the 1930s during the ''Great Slump'' and Lin-Manuel understands why movie musicals such as 'La La Land', 'A Star is Born' and 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' have been such a hit in recent times.

He said: ''[It's no accident] given the state of the world. They perform a cathartic function for us.''

'Mary Poppins Returns' is released later this month.