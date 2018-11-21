'Mary Poppins Returns' star Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted he hopes to be as energetic as Dick Van Dyke when he is in old age.
Lin-Manuel Miranda hopes to be as energetic as Dick Van Dyke when he is 91.
The 'Mary Poppins Return's actor was in awe of the high energy of his elderly co-star - who appeared in the original 1964 Disney classic - and enjoyed gossiping with him on the set of the highly anticipated sequel.
The 38-year-old performer told Collider that he loved shooting scenes with the legendary 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor and said: ''It was like the best two days ever. I aspire to having that much energy in my life, someday, much less at 91.
''We were in the scene together, and we were just huddled off in the corner, and I was asking questions about 'Bye Bye Birdie'.
''You want to talk about a run -- that guy went from debuting on Broadway in 'Bye Bye Birdie' to getting 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' to filming 'Mary Poppins' like, on his hiatus. If anyone has a right to be retired and chilling, it's Dick Van Dyke!
''And yet he's with us singing and dancing, and it was really thrilling, you know, just to swap Broadway stories about him...''
'Mary Poppins Returns' stars Emily Blunt as the magical nanny who returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children decades after her original visit because they are going through a difficult time in their lives.
Dick is appearing in the sequel as Mr. Dawes Jr, the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank.
Lin-Manuel gushed that starring in the sequel - which is helmed by 'Chicago' director Rob Marshall - was a dream come true.
He added: ''I mean, it's amazing. Because, you know, there are dreams come true moments; getting your show on Broadway, getting to be in a movie.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Cindy and Jim Green is a young, married couple who are looking forward to starting...