Lin-Manuel Miranda has set a date to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'Hamilton' creator is among a number of stars, including Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence, Snoop Dogg, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, who

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chose to receive the prestigious honour this year.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star - who is also an acclaimed lyricist and composer - has chosen November 30 for his induction.

Sharing an article by Variety confirming the news, the 38-year-old star wrote: ''See y'all next week (sic)''

'Hamilton' - a musical sung and rapped about about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton - won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 11 Tony Awards.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, says they are ''proud'' to add Lin to the Walk of Fame, and praised him for providing a ''musical learning experience'' for people of all ages.

She said: ''Lin-Manuel Miranda has made history with history. He has brilliantly made the show 'Hamilton' a musical learning experience for young and old.

''He constantly displays the charisma and talent we all want to see on the stage forever.

''We are proud that Lin-Manuel Miranda's star will add to our Hollywood history.''

When it was announced Lin will receive a star in the lives theatre category - was with fellow inductee, singer/songwriter 'Weird Al' Yankovic, at and the pair shared a selfie on Twitter in celebration.

Al wrote: ''I was hanging out with THIS guy when we both found out. Coincidentally, he's getting one this year too!! @Lin_Manuel (sic)''

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for a Walk of Fame star, with selections eventually made by a Chamber of Commerce committee.

Those honoured, or their sponsoring studios, must pay $40,000 for their star, and the recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.