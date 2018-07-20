Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to make his directorial debut in 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!'.

The 38-year-old composer and actor is best known for creating the broadway musical 'Hamilton', but has now set his sights on a new venture, as he's on board to make his feature film directorial debut with 'Tick, Tick ...Boom!', a movie based on the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson.

Lin-Manuel once starred in an off-Broadway production of the musical, and has said it is a ''humbling privilege'' to return to the story as the director for its big screen adaptation.

Speaking to Deadline, he said: '''Tick, Tick ... Boom!' first entered my life in college when I was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Jane Street Theater in 2001. Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in 'Rent' first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences.

''But it was 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright. On stage, playing the role of Jon in 2014 was one of my most honoured achievements. To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and this incredible creative team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege. Together, we aim to honour Jonathan's legacy and continue to position his work to inspire the next generation of storytellers.''

The story is set in 1990 and follows Jon, an aspiring theatre composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing 'Superbia', which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.

With mounting pressure from his girlfriend and friends who have turned their back on their creative aspirations, Jon finds himself overcome with anxiety, wondering whether his dream is worth the cost.

Alongside Lin-Manuel - who will also produce the movie - producers include Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, whilst Steven Levenson is on board to write the screen adaptation.