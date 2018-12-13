Lin-Manuel Miranda thinks Emily Blunt is the ''perfect'' Mary Poppins.

The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Emily in 'Mary Poppins Returns' and Lin-Manuel has hailed the Hollywood star as the best possible candidate for the coveted role.

Speaking at the European premiere of the film at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday (12.12.18), he told BANG Showbiz: ''I was so excited Emily was playing the role because she is perfect for it.''

Pixie Davies - who plays the part of Annabel Banks in the movie - was similarly excited to work with the film's star-studded cast, which also includes the likes of Dick Van Dyke, Dame Angela Lansbury, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep.

She shared: ''They're so lovely and they really did make the whole experience better and it just made the buzz inside you grow to your entire body - it really was amazing.''

In fact, Pixie revealed she couldn't contain her excitement when she learned she'd been cast in the much-discussed Disney film.

Asked about her reaction to the news, the actress confessed: ''I screamed, then I screamed and then I screamed and then I got a wooden spoon and started shouting 'I'm in Mary Poppins', then I started running around the house.''

However, the 12-year-old star had to remain tight-lipped about her casting among her friends until the news was officially announced.

Pixie recalled: ''I would be on set doing all these amazing things and then I would come back and I would be sitting in a maths lesson thinking about when I was dancing with Dick Van Dyke - and I couldn't tell my friends about it.''