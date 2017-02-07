The Hamilton musical creator and former star earned his first Oscars nomination last month (Jan17), when his Moana track How Far I'll Go was mentioned for Best Original Song, and he knew immediately who he would be inviting as his guest for Hollywood's big night.

"To bring my mum as my date is a thrill because we used to watch the Oscars every year together," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America after revealing he had chosen to take his mother Luz instead of his wife Vanessa.

"My mum always knew (I'd one day be nominated). My mum always said, 'When you get nominated, I'm your date!' I think she said it to me when I was 13 years old, so I'm very happy to keep my word."

But the 37-year-old faces tough competition for his first Academy Award - his song is up against two La La Land tracks, City of Stars and Audition (The Fools Who Dream), as well as Sting's The Empty Chair from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story, and Justin Timberlake's Trolls smash hit, Can't Stop the Feeling!

And Miranda won't be the only nominee to make the Oscars a family affair - La La Land star Emma Stone, who is the favourite to take home this year's (17) Best Actress honour, will have her younger brother Spencer by her side at the Los Angeles ceremony on 26 February (17).

"My brother is coming with me to the ceremony," she told Good Morning America. "My one and only sibling is getting taken along with me and he's a real champion."