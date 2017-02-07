In a recent essay for Vanity Fair magazine, Miranda reveals he first became a fan of the Moulin Rouge! star's after watching his play Spic-o-Rama, which hit him like "a thunderbolt".

"As an erstwhile theater kid whose knowledge of it was strictly confined to traditional musicals such as Oklahoma! and Fiddler on the Roof, witnessing a Latino actor write and star in his own show, revelling in the specificities of our culture with brilliant, razor-sharp wit and a uniquely hip-hop energy, exploded my every notion of what theater could be," Lin-Manuel wrote. "More important, it exploded Leguizamo's career: after his one-man shows, Hollywood would surely come calling. For our Spanglish generation, Leguizamo was our Man on the Inside..."

Leguizamo is preparing to return to the stage with a new show, titled Latin History for Morons, and Miranda hopes to be there at the start of the run as the actor continues to inspire young performers.

"For those of us who discovered, through his work, a link between the theater and our own specific stories, Leguizamo is the young, gifted, and Latino hero we'd been waiting for," he concluded.