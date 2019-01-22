Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly in talks for a sequel to 'Moana' - but with a ''Latina princess''.

The 39-year-old actor-and-composer's father Luis has revealed his son has held discussions with Disney to work on another film for the franchise, which tells the story of the titular Polynesian teenager - voiced by Auli'i Cravalho - who sails out on a daring mission across the ocean to save the people on her island.

Luis told The New York Post's PageSix column: ''He is talking to Disney about a sequel to 'Moana,' but the movie would be about a Latina princess.''

If Disney gives the project the go-head, Lin-Manuel would be responsible for creating the first-ever Latina Disney princess.

The 'Hamilton' creator composed the music for 'Moana' and even performed 'We Know the Way' and duetted with Jordan Fisher on 'You're Welcome' for animated blockbuster.

Though Disney are yet to comment on a 'Moana' sequel, it would be no surprise if they were considering working with Lin-Manuel again, as the 2016 movie received rave reviews for Miranda's songwriting.

The actor also received Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Oscar, and Grammy Award nominations for the song 'How Far I'll Go'.

Meanwhile, the Broadway star recently starred in Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' and the director of the movie has hinted that a follow-up film is in the pipeline.

Rob Marshall admitted discussions about another movie were in the ''early stages'', with Emily Blunt expected to return as the titular star if the film gets the green light.

He said: ''It is early stages, but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there's a lot of great material still to mine.

''That's what we worked from, those incredible eight books of P.L. Travers. So, you know...''

Due to there being so many novels in the series, Marshall hinted there could be multiple films to come, which could see the franchise go on for as long as the 'Star Wars' and James Bond series.

He added: ''Listen, how many 'Star Wars' films have there been, you know what I mean? Or James Bond films.

''If there's a great character and story to tell, why not?''

Producer John DeLuca said: ''Emily does light up when she speaks to me about it. And if the people want it, I think it will happen.''

Lin-Manuel played the significant part of cockney lamplighter Jack in the movie - so it's likely he would be brought back for another movie with Blunt.