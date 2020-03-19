Lin-Manuel Miranda is ''learning how to homeschool''.

The 40-year-old actor admitted he hasn't been getting much of his own work done because he and wife Vanessa are stuck indoors with sons Sebastian, five, and Fransisco, two, following widespread school closures in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a video chat with Jimmy Fallon for the talk show host's makeshift programme 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition', on Wednesday (18.03.20), he said: ''Everything is cool. We are doing the cool thing to do which is self-quarantining, which means we are at home with our two kids.

''We have a kindergartener and a two year old, so we're learning how to homeschool.''

He then referenced Shonda Rhimes' recent tweet about attempting to homeschool children, in which she posted, ''Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year.''

Asked if he's doing any of his own writing, the 'Hamilton' creator laughed and said: ''No, I'm not getting any work done! I'm learning how to teach math.''

But the 'Mary Poppins Returns' star is delighted with his kids' efforts so far, telling Jimmy the boys' drawings are ''legit good'' after they took an online art class and showed off a green crayon doodle with his older son's name written in the corner.

He said: ''Check out this legit good pigeon drawing. It's amazing.''

Jimmy has been getting some assistance for the show from his own children, with five-year-old Frances crawling over him as he delivered his opening monologue.

And he showed off new title cards designed by his older daughter Winnie.

Brandishing a strip of paper with Lin-Manuel's name on, he said: ''My graphics department is Winnie Fallon, who is 6 years old. So thank you, Winnie.''

On Tuesday's (17.03.20) episode, Jimmy - who married Nancy Juvonen in 2007 - was interrupted as he interviewed his family's dog Gary as his ''first guest''.

Frances asked him to play a game with her, prompting Jimmy to say: ''Let me just do this and then we'll play, okay?''