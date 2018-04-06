Lin-Manuel Miranda is suffering from shingles and has been ''quarantined'' away from his baby son.
The 'Hamilton' star thought he was suffering from the ''worst migraine'' of his life, but after visiting a doctor, he's now ''quarantined'' away from his two-month-old son Francisco after learning he'd contracted the contagious virus.
He tweeted on Wednesday (04.04.18): ''Damn. I've got the worst migraine of my life right now.
''Lemme get out of here, myrrh for my hot forehead, ow (sic)''
The following day, the 38-year-old star - who also has three-year-old Sebastian with wife Vanessa - retweeted his own post and commented: ''Hey, cool story This isn't a migraine, it's shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice (sic)''
The extensive checks Lin-Manuel experienced also caused him problems with his social media account.
He joked: ''Ophthalmologist has blurred my eyes good
Watch for great typos on this rwitrer fded all day (sic)''
The 'Mary Poppins Returns' actor eventually decided to take a break from Twitter to rest after being urged by a fan.
Martha Southgate posted: ''What will it take for you to get off here? I know this illness is painful yet dull and you love us and love chatting, but please rest your eyes if that's doc's orders. We'll live without you for a bit.''
Lin-Manuel replied: ''You are right Mothra. Love tou all off to bed (sic)''
But though he was in isolation away from his young family and social media interraction, Lin-Manuel wasn't left without entertainment as actress Emmy Rossum offered to sing with him.
She tweeted: ''Available for duets while you have the mask anyway (sic)''
