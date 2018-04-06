Lin-Manuel Miranda is suffering from shingles.

The 'Hamilton' star thought he was suffering from the ''worst migraine'' of his life, but after visiting a doctor, he's now ''quarantined'' away from his two-month-old son Francisco after learning he'd contracted the contagious virus.

He tweeted on Wednesday (04.04.18): ''Damn. I've got the worst migraine of my life right now.

''Lemme get out of here, myrrh for my hot forehead, ow (sic)''

The following day, the 38-year-old star - who also has three-year-old Sebastian with wife Vanessa - retweeted his own post and commented: ''Hey, cool story This isn't a migraine, it's shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice (sic)''

The extensive checks Lin-Manuel experienced also caused him problems with his social media account.

He joked: ''Ophthalmologist has blurred my eyes good

Watch for great typos on this rwitrer fded all day (sic)''

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' actor eventually decided to take a break from Twitter to rest after being urged by a fan.

Martha Southgate posted: ''What will it take for you to get off here? I know this illness is painful yet dull and you love us and love chatting, but please rest your eyes if that's doc's orders. We'll live without you for a bit.''

Lin-Manuel replied: ''You are right Mothra. Love tou all off to bed (sic)''

But though he was in isolation away from his young family and social media interraction, Lin-Manuel wasn't left without entertainment as actress Emmy Rossum offered to sing with him.

She tweeted: ''Available for duets while you have the mask anyway (sic)''