Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed the 'Hamilton' movie will be released in October 2021.

The 40-year-old actor and composer took to Twitter to reveal the musical will hit big screens next year, and the film will feature the original Broadway cast from a stage performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, where the show first started.

Miranda - who plays lead character Alexander Hamilton in the musical - wrote: ''Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021. #Hamilfilm (sic)''

What's more, sources told Deadline that Disney forked out $75 million for the worldwide rights to the show.

Miranda's latest comments come after he teased a big screen version was coming ''sooner rather than later'', and revealed the stage show was filmed by director Thomas Kail before the original actors started to depart.

He said: ''What I'm most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast'.

''We're stealing that brad from everyone because you're all going to see it with the original cast. We're just tying to find the right time to do it.''

Miranda previously revealed the film version of 'Hamilton' has been ''locked away in a vault'' and it was decided the footage wouldn't be made public until as many people as possible had seen the saga in the theatre.

He explained: ''Our goal is to let as many people see Hamilton as a stage show in theatres, in as many cities around the world, as we can find. And when we feel the time is right, the idea is to get the film out of the vault and put it in cinemas.''