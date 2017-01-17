Hours after priority seats for the smash hit U.S. show went on sale in the capital on Monday (16Jan17), some began appearing on website Viagogo for thousands of pounds, reports British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

The tickets, which were originally priced between $38 (£32.50) and $242 (£200), were sold for the show which does not open until November (17).

However, those who buy the over-inflated tickets may be in for a huge disappointment, as theatre bosses previously announced tough measures in a bid to tackle touts.

In order to combat "unauthorised profiteering by third party resellers and ticket touts and to protect patrons from having to pay highly-inflated prices" a paperless system was introduced.

Information sent to those who pre-registered for priority booking states: "On arrival at the theatre for the performance, you will be required to present your original payment card, your original booking confirmation email and government-issued photo ID.

Your card will then be swiped to produce your tickets."

So those who do buy resale tickets could be left out of pocket and severely disappointed.

The website also states that "the reselling of any Hamilton ticket is strictly forbidden. Any ticket offered for resale will be immediately cancelled".

Hamilton, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, received huge critical acclaim on Broadway following its debut in 2015, was created by American actor, playwright, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. It has scooped a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy Award and 11 Tony Awards out of a record 16 nominations.

Representatives for the show and Viagogo have not responded to requests for comment.