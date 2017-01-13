The Tony Award winning musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is transferring to London’s West End in November (17), playing at the Victoria Palace Theatre, part of Delfont MACkintosh Theatres.

Delfont MACkintosh has confirmed the show will operate a paperless ticket system, with audience members required to show the card they paid on to gain entry. Bosses hope this will help “to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers".

The news was posted on hamiltonthemusical.co.uk. Details have also been revealed about the first ticket release, with those who registered for priority booking able to buy tickets at 12 noon on 16 January. The general public booking opens on 30 January.

Performances are currently scheduled until 30 June 2018.

Hamilton made theatre history last year (16) when it became the most nominated show of all time at the Tony Awards, garnering 16 nods. It walked away with 11 awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Actor in a Musical for Leslie Odom Jr.

Mel Brooks' stage reboot of The Producers currently holds the record for most Tonys won, taking home 12 in 2001.