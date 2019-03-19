Limp Bizkit, Giggs, CHVRCHES and Sigma have been announced for Electric Castle festival.

The nu-metal legends, fronted by Fred Durst, will join previously announced 'Mantra' hitmakers Bring Me The Horizon - who they had studio sessions with previously - the Grime star, Scottish pop group and chart-topping drum and bass duo at the eclectic music extravaganza, which takes place at the stunning Banffy Castle Cluj, Romania, between July 17 and July 21.

The latest additions to the varied bill come after Florence + The Machine were confirmed as the headliners for Electric Castle.

While She Sleeps, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Black Madonna and more were also announced.

Meanwhile, Limp Bizkit recently played a show with tickets priced at just $3, featuring the original line-up of the band.

The 'Rollin' hitmakers' one-off gig, entitled 'Three Dollar Show Y'all' - in reference to their 1997 debut album - took place at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 5.

Fans, who packed into the 400-capacity venue, got a huge surprise when Marilyn Manson and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan joined the band on stage for a rendition of Nirvana's 'Heart-Shaped Box'.

Fred said on stage: ''I'm just hanging out up here with Billy Corgan and Marilyn Manson -- real songwriters!''

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly also joined in for the band's performance of their 2000 hit 'My Generation'.

Tickets for Electric Castle are on sale now from electriccastle.ro