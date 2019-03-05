Limp Bizkit are playing a show for $3 a ticket featuring the ''original line-up'' of the band.

Fred Durst and co announced the one-off gig, entitled 'Three Dollar Show Y'all' - in reference to their 1997 debut album - will take place at the Troubadour in Los Angeles this evening (05.03.19).

Alongside a poster for the show advertising the teeny ticket price, they wrote on Instagram: ''Three dollar show y'all. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Original lineup. Tickets on sale tomorrow for $3 https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1835160 (sic)''

On clicking on the link to buy tickets, the band have set out a strict rule list, which states that there are no recording devices, cameras or other electronic equipment, and ''no gum and candy'' allowed in the venue.

As for the original line-up, it's likely to feature frontman Fred, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, DJ Lethal and drummer John Otto, though this hasn't been confirmed by the band.

Tickets for the show were unsurprisingly snapped up with the $3 price tag.

It's not known whether or not the band will be playing the record in full.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon star Oli Sykes recently revealed he couldn't get Fred into the vocal booth during their studio sessions.

He and his bandmate Jordan Fish were hired to produce a new record by the nu-metal stars last year, and admitted there were difficulties.

The 'Mantra' hitmaker said: ''I think I had delusions of grandeur when it came to working with Limp Bizkit.

''I felt like I could guide them to being the band they need to be. Even if I could have got Fred into the vocal booth, things change.

''We gave it our best go and when it ended there was no anger.''

After flying out to Los Angeles to produce the LP, Oli revealed it just ''didn't pan out'', but added there were no hard feelings.

He said: ''We went to LA to work with them for quite a while, but it didn't pan out very well. There were no personal problems or anything like that, it was just not the right time.''

The 'Break Stuff' band released 'Three Dollar Bill, Y'all' when Oli, now 32, was just 10 years old.

They later found success in the early 2000s with hits like 'My Way' and 'Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)'.