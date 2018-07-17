Lily James won't let her fame ruin her fun and insists no job is ''worth'' getting in the way of her having a good time.
Lily James won't let her fame ruin her fun.
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star insists she won't let her international success get in the way of her having a good time as no job is ''worth'' that.
She said: ''You could go home early and sleep and not drink beer and not have a club sandwich when you get in at 2 in the morning ... But that's not as fun. I don't want to look back and think, I wish I'd made more of my life and the people in it. I don't want that to be the cost of being an actor. It's not worth it.''
And the 29-year-old actress says she manages to get away with not being spotted too much when she's out and about.
She added to Allure magazine: ''I can just hang out in bowling alleys with loads of kids ... I don't think people expect to see Cinderella in jeans bowling or in a pub having a pint.''
Meanwhile, Lily previously confessed she admits she's a social media ''hypocrite''.
Reflecting on Daisy Ridley's choice to delete her accounts, Lily shared: ''I completely and utterly relate to that. I believe it to be true, and therefore I am a hypocrite. I am on [social media], and I have a constant inner battle about it.
''I'm not on Twitter, I don't want to always have something to say, I want to save that for my life. Also I think, especially as a young person, you change your opinions every second, so [you shouldn't] put something down in concrete that's going to come back and haunt you.
''Instagram you can use for all sorts of different reasons and that can be powerful. But I do worry about obsession and about perfection and about always presenting your life in a certain way, which is very untrue to how you go about your day. We go through all sorts of different emotions and Instagram makes it look like everything's perfect and that's rubbish.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...