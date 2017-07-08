Lily James wants to appear in more ''edgy'' films than she has before.
Lily James is looking for ''more rock and roll'' movie roles.
The 'Baby Driver' star has previously worked on the likes of 'War & Peace','Cinderella' and 'Downton Abbey' and though she doesn't regret her roles, she admits she went through a phase where all the ''best'' parts she was offered were quite similar so she'd like to do something more edgy.
She said: 'Baby Driver' has been a breath of fresh air. There are equal challenges in all of my projects but I've really, really loved doing something contemporary and I want to do much more along that route.
''[I wanted something] a bit more rock and roll, yes. But you do what seems, at that moment, to be the best challenge or the best character or the best filmmaker.
''And it just happened that a lot of the characters I've played, because of my age and because I'm English, have been ingenues. And I'm very grateful, but I'm a little bit over it.''
The 28-year-old star was keen to play Debora in 'Baby Driver' because she's a fan of director Edgar Wright, and then when she got the script for the musical heist movie, she was even more determined to be involved.
She recalled: ''I love Edgar Wright, I think he's a genius. So I thought, cool, it's Edgar's film, I want to do it.
''And then I read the script and each scene came with a music track. It was so cool and so vivid that I could just picture that this was going to be something really special.''
And Lily instantly hit it off with her co-star Ansel Elgort, who plays Baby, as soon as they met.
She said: ''We didn't have a chemistry test or anything, it was funny. It was just easy.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...
It's been ten years since Perseus triumphantly defeated the gargantuan Kraken that roamed the shores...