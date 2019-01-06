Lily James goes through ''different phases'' about whether or not she wants to get married one day.
Lily James doesn't know if she wants to get married.
The 'Cinderella' actress has been in a relationship with 'The Crown' star Matt Smith for around five years and she admits her feelings about tying the knot constantly change.
She said: ''I've gone through different phases of wanting and not wanting to get married. I don't know where I sit with it now. What matters is the relationship and how you feel about each other.''
Though the 29-year-old beauty didn't want to discuss any plans to have children, she admitted she believes the ''most important thing'' in life is to share it with a family.
After Matt previously admitted he wants to start a family, Lily was asked if she would too and told the Sunday Times Style magazine: ''I'm definitely not answering that. But I come from the most incredible family, so that means a lot to me. Eventually, sharing your life with a family is the most important thing.''
The couple currently rent a house in North London and though they are keen to ''settle'' in the city, the former 'Downton Abbey' star wants to relocate to the countryside eventually.
She said: ''I do like looking at houses. London is so full-on, eventually I'd like to have a little place in the country. But that's a few years away. I want to settle here first.''
After a hectic period in her career, the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress recently took six months off and had a great time relaxing with her friends.
She said: ''I've been slacking a bit. I live in north London, where there are some of the best pubs, and I like to go out and dance every so often.
''I just went out to Rowans, the bowling alley in Finsbury Park with karaoke booths, for a friend's birthday and did some very bad singing of Cher songs with my mates. I've been in a long phase of not looking after myself, so now I'm getting myself together again.''
