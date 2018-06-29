British actress Lily James is poised to star in a stage adaptation of the Bette Davis movie 'All about Eve'.
The 29-year-old actress - who starred in 'Baby Driver' in 2017 - has agreed to play the role of Eve Harrington, who adopts some devious tactics in order to usurp a Broadway actress being played by Gillian Anderson.
Lily secured the role in the production following a meeting with Belgian director Ivo van Hove earlier this month.
The show is set to enter rehearsals in early January, with performances scheduled to begin in the first week of February, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.
Over recent years, Lily - who played a supporting role on the popular period drama 'Downton Abbey' from 2012 until 2015 - has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses.
But the British beauty recently admitted she wasn't ''focused'' enough when she was filming 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
Lily had a ''really special time'' shooting the musical sequel with the likes of Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Cher - but she was concerned that the fun they had distracted her from her work.
She said: ''Without being too overly sentimental, it was a really special time.
''I worry now that I potentially should have focused more and stopped having fun. We just had such a good time that I forgot to ... worry.
''It was just mad, with all these total legends walking around.''
What's more, Lily admitted to being a little intimated by having to work with such a star-studded cast - which also features the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Andy Garcia - on the new movie.
She said: ''It's intimidating because these are people you've looked up to, idolised, you never expect your paths will cross.''
