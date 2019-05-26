Lily James is ''fascinated'' by psychology and thinks her passion for the subject has helped her as an actress.
Lily James is ''fascinated'' by psychology and thinks her interest in the subject has helped her as an actress.
The 30-year-old star credits her life-long interest in the subject with benefiting her career because she is ''constantly trying to understand'' her characters and their way of thinking.
She told Psychologies: ''I am fascinated by psychology and philosophy. My father was a great thinker and he had a very analytic mind, as well as being spiritual.
''He always encouraged me to be curious and to discover things on my own and try to think matters through.
''I'm curious about human psychology and acting requires you to be constantly trying to understand your character's personality, thinking and motivations.''
Lily was just 18 when her father passed away and she wants to honour his memory by compiling a book of the stories he told her when she was younger, which she believed ignited her passion for acting.
She said: ''My father was my everything. He was my greatest inspiration and I loved listening to the stories he would create for children with incredible characters - like a cloud that talks and disappears when the sun comes out, and a cow that goes to the market.
''One day, I'm going to collect all his stories and have them published. He had an extraordinary imagination and helped me grow up in a world filled with joy and beautiful reams.
''I'm sure my interest in acting comes from my father and his stories.''
The 'Yesterday' star is also interested in singing, and has ''always'' had a passion for music.
She added: ''Ever since I was a child, I was always singing and dancing. Even today, whenever I'm cooking or relaxing in the house, I love to sing.
''Both my grandmother and my father were actors so I have it in my blood. I would love to play a singer.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...