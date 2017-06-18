Lily James has insisted she's not engaged to Matt Smith ''yet''.

The 'Cinderella' actress and the former 'Doctor Who' star have been dating for three years, and whilst Lily insists things are going from strength to strength between the pair, they aren't planning on tying the knot just yet.

She told The Sun on Sunday: ''We're not engaged yet. But it's going very well.''

The comment comes after the 28-year-old beauty was spotted at a launch party for diamond specialist De Beers at Harrods in London earlier this month, where she was accompanied by Matt's sister Laura Jayne.

Whilst introducing the 37-year-old dancer at the event, Lily is reported to have said: ''I'm dating her brother, and hopefully she will soon be my sister-in-law.''

Meanwhile, Lily recently admitted she can sometimes find being in a high-profile relationship with Matt, 34, ''annoying'' as they get recognised wherever they go.

She said: ''It's hard to go places and it can be annoying.''

Despite the unwelcome attention, Lily revealed that she and Matt are enjoying life together.

The actress added: ''It's no secret - we're very happy.''

The confession comes shortly after Lily admitted to being frightened by social media, saying it causes people to develop an unhealthy obsession with their looks.

She shared: ''We all have our insecurities and things we struggle with - we're all human.

''I think it's frustrating, the unreal aesthetics we aspire to. They're perpetuated by what we see and the image we give out. That's why social media frightens me, because it's this constant putting out of the best version of yourself.''

Lily herself came under scrutiny for her body when she took on the main role in 'Cinderella', and admitted that the focus on her figure did upset her.

She said: ''There were times when it really got me down because I was the lead character of this film all about kindness and goodness, and all that people seemed to talk about was my waist. I was like, 'This is so bizarre; you're kind of missing the point.'''