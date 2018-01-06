Lily James has confessed she took the role in 'Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again' so she could ''study'' Meryl Streep.
The 28-year-old actress was thrilled when she landed the part as a young Donna in the movie so she can spend time with her acting idol.
She said: ''I thought what better opportunity will I ever have to study Meryl? What Meryl does is unlearnable. So I still haven't got my thought in order about it. But we've finished filming now. I have dug my grave.''
And Lily would love to have more roles where she can play singers.
She told The Telegraph newspaper: ''Doing Mamma Mia! made me realise that I'd love to play a singer. Janis [Joplin] would be great. And I think there's a Dusty Springfield script knocking around, too.''
Before she was cast in 'Mamma Mia', Lily admitted she is looking for ''more rock and roll'' movie roles.
She shared: 'Baby Driver' has been a breath of fresh air. There are equal challenges in all of my projects but I've really, really loved doing something contemporary and I want to do much more along that route. [I wanted something] a bit more rock and roll, yes. But you do what seems, at that moment, to be the best challenge or the best character or the best filmmaker. And it just happened that a lot of the characters I've played, because of my age and because I'm English, have been ingenues. And I'm very grateful, but I'm a little bit over it.''
