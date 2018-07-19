British actress Lily James has revealed she had a ''wild'' time shooting 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
The 29-year-old actress has a starring role in the new movie, which is a follow-up to the 2008 film 'Mamma Mia!', and Lily has revealed just how much she relished the experience of shooting the film in Croatia.
Recalling making the movie, Lily told Vulture: ''It was wild. There was the six of us on an island in Croatia for six weeks in the sunshine. It was the best summer holiday you could dream of, and we've all become so close, and they're all so talented. It wasn't like work.
''If you ask Colin [Firth], or Stellan [Skarsgard], or Pierce [Brosnan], or any of them, they all say that it was one of the happiest jobs they've ever done. Even Bob Yeoman, the director of photography who's worked on all Wes Anderson films.''
Meanwhile, Lily previously insisted that in spite of her ever-increasing fame, she has no plans to change her lifestyle.
The British actress said she won't allow her celebrity status to get in the way of having fun.
She shared: ''You could go home early and sleep and not drink beer and not have a club sandwich when you get in at two in the morning ... But that's not as fun.
''I don't want to look back and think, 'I wish I'd made more of my life and the people in it'. I don't want that to be the cost of being an actor. It's not worth it.''
