Lily James thinks 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' could turn some of Abba's lesser-known tracks into hits.

The 29-year-old actress appears alongside a star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth, in the upcoming movie about the Swedish pop group, and Lily believes the production could ''reawaken the love of ABBA''.

Asked about the songs she'll be performing in the movie, Lily told BBC Radio 2: ''There's lot of songs in there, lots of new ones. Lots of ones, actually, that weren't in my repertoire of ABBA and I think they're going to be huge hits again, and reawaken the love of ABBA.''

Lily's prediction comes shortly after the British actress revealed she cried the first time she met Meryl Streep.

The brunette beauty portrays the Hollywood legend's character Donna's younger self in the sequel, and Lily was overcome with emotion when she was waiting to meet the 'Devil Wears Prada' star on set.

She recalled: ''[Meryl] was singing this song in a chapel and it was so emotional.

''I was sat outside knowing I was about to meet her. And crying. And it was like: 'Hold it together, Lily!' It was too much!''

Lily tried not to focus on Meryl whilst filming, but in her spare time, she was cramming in research into the character and her co-star.

She said: ''I tried not to focus on the Meryl Streep-ness of it all, but tried to focus on the Donna Sheridan-ness of it all.

''Having said that, I did go through all of Meryl's movies, especially stuff from when she was younger. I loved watching 'Postcards from the Edge' - there's a spunky kind of madness where she sings in that - and even 'Death Becomes Her'.''