Lily James admits the attention surrounding her relationship with Matt Smith is ''annoying''.

The 28-year-old actress has confessed she finds it frustrating at times to be in a high-profile relationship with Matt, 34, because they get recognised wherever they go.

She said: ''It's hard to go places and it can be annoying.''

Despite the unwelcome attention, Lily revealed that she and Matt are enjoying life together.

The actress told 'Good Day L.A.': ''It's no secret - we're very happy.''

The confession comes shortly after Lily admitted to being frightened by social media, saying it causes people to develop an unhealthy obsession with their looks.

She shared: ''We all have our insecurities and things we struggle with - we're all human.

''I think it's frustrating, the unreal aesthetics we aspire to. They're perpetuated by what we see and the image we give out. That's why social media frightens me, because it's this constant putting out of the best version of yourself.''

Lily's figure became a source of much discussion around the time she starred in the Sir Kenneth Branagh-directed remake of 'Cinderella' in 2015.

And the actress has admitted that the focus on her figure did upset her.

She said: ''There were times when it really got me down because I was the lead character of this film all about kindness and goodness, and all that people seemed to talk about was my waist. I was like, 'This is so bizarre; you're kind of missing the point.'''

Lily revealed, too, that despite being known for her glamorous appearance, she always tries to cover up when it comes to acting auditions.

She said: ''I always have to wear high-neck tops when I audition because I get this bright red rash. I just get so nervous.

''And I do it and I feel slightly dirty after, like, 'Oh I just had to give that,' and then they're like 'Okay, bye.' You walk out and you feel cheated.''