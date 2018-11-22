Lily James has picked up on ''holes'' in the plot of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.

The 29-year-old actress stars as the younger version of Meryl Streep's character Donna Sheridan in the recent sequel to the 2008 movie 'Mamma Mia!' - which is based on the musical of the same name, using the music of ABBA - and has said she's noticed some inconsistencies in the plot.

Donna's mother is played by iconic singer Cher in the sequel, but Lily has pointed out the character is supposed to be dead.

She said: ''There are holes. Her mum was definitely dead in the first one, she's like, 'God rest her soul'.''

But the cast of the movie believe some artistic license was used in order to bring the character back to life, because it made people ''happy'' to see Cher in the film.

Jessica Keenan Wynn, who plays the younger version of Donna's pal Tanya, said: ''It makes people happy in the end.''

To which Lily added: ''People come back to life for Cher!''

And Lily also believes some inconsistencies can be explained as just being how Donna remembers events in her past.

She told DigitalSpy: ''That is exactly what it is. That's a very good way of looking at it. I think, come on, it's artistic licence!''

Meanwhile, Lily recently revealed working on the project was ''wild'', and one of the ''happiest jobs'' she's ever done.

She said: ''It was wild. There was the six of us on an island in Croatia for six weeks in the sunshine. It was the best summer holiday you could dream of, and we've all become so close, and they're all so talented. It wasn't like work.

''If you ask Colin [Firth], or Stellan [Skarsgard], or Pierce [Brosnan], or any of them, they all say that it was one of the happiest jobs they've ever done. Even Bob Yeoman, the director of photography who's worked on all Wes Anderson films.''