Lily James has learned when to take breaks to ''let go'' of her characters.

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress likes to fully immerse herself in her work but she's understood the dangers of ''holding and never really shedding''.

She said: ''My problem is that I want to make the most of this moment, I want to be in the now, I want to enjoy it to the full.

''You need a moment to let go of characters and people that you work with and different places you've lived. [It's a lot to] be always holding and never really shedding.''

The 29-year-old actress believes there's been a big shift in Hollywood since the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and she is keen to work more with women in positions of power.

She said: ''Something has shifted. Now I feel like a natural step on from this is making sure that there are more women in power.

''I want to work with more women, female directors and directors of photography, to be surrounded more equally by women and men.''

The 'Darkest Hour' actress loves the ''extremes'' that come with her career.

Explaining what draws her to acting, she said: ''I think that's why I like it, I like that emotional journey. The ability to fall into something and go to the extremes.''