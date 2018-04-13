Lily James has admitted she's ''looking forward'' to starting a family with her boyfriend Matt Smith.
Lily James is ''looking forward'' to having children with Matt Smith.
The 29-year-old actress has been dating the 'Crown' star since 2014 and has admitted that although she doesn't feel quite ready at the moment, she can't wait to start a family with him now that their friends are starting to have babies.
Speaking in an interview with NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine, PorterEdit, she said: ''Yeah, a lot of our friends are having kids. Two of my closest girlfriends just had babies and I adore them.
''It's amazing to see what that brings to your life. You know, it becomes the most important thing, and that kind of shift is something I look forward to.''
Lily's comments come just weeks after the 34-year-old actor said babies were something that were on his mind ''a lot'' because he thinks he'd be a ''good dad''.
The former 'Doctor Who' star said that a lot of his good friends have recently become parents and it's sparked his interest in becoming a dad, too.
Speaking last month, Matt shared: ''I am thinking about kids quite a lot. I'd like a lot of them. A lot of my friends are having children and, dare I say, I think I'd be quite a good dad.''
However, when they do start a family together, Matt and Lily will no doubt step away from the public eye for a little while, because the brunette beauty previously admitted it can be ''annoying'' having to live out their love lives in the spotlight.
She said: ''It's hard to go places and it can be annoying.''
Despite the unwelcome attention, the couple are ''very happy'' with one another.
The former 'Downton Abbey' actress explained: ''It's no secret - we're very happy.''
