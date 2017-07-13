'Cinderella' star Lily James has signed up to portray Young Donna in hotly-anticipated sequel 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again'.
Lily James has signed up for 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again'.
The 'Cinderella' star will join up with the likes of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth for the follow up to the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James will portray the role of Young Donna, a younger version of Streep's alter-ego Donna Sheridan.
The movie is to go back and forth in time to see how previous relationships have changed, but exact story details are not yet known.
'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new film, which is set to be released on July 20, 2018.
Brosnan recently confirmed he will be reprising his role of Sam Carmichael in the motion picture.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ... (sic).''
The first musical film focused on a bride-to-be Sophie (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle on her big day.
But she received a shock after discovering there were three potential men who could be her biological dad.
It is thought a possible plot for the sequel may involve exploring how Sophie's mother Donna met the three men; Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.
The movie will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 film, along with ''reprised favourites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.
The director is thought to have written a script on the Manson family murders
Reports have suggested the hitmaker is in "secret discussions" abut next year's prestigious show
Stranger Things Is Back And Looking Better Than Ever
The Horrors once had a girl dressed as a cat sitting in a crate on their rider.
Christopher Nolan's World War II epic forced the actors into the 1940s soldiers' shoes.
Coldplay dedicated a song to a dead fan at their Dublin concert on Saturday (08.07.17).
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...
It's been ten years since Perseus triumphantly defeated the gargantuan Kraken that roamed the shores...