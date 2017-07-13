Lily James has signed up for 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again'.

The 'Cinderella' star will join up with the likes of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth for the follow up to the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James will portray the role of Young Donna, a younger version of Streep's alter-ego Donna Sheridan.

The movie is to go back and forth in time to see how previous relationships have changed, but exact story details are not yet known.

'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new film, which is set to be released on July 20, 2018.

Brosnan recently confirmed he will be reprising his role of Sam Carmichael in the motion picture.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ... (sic).''

The first musical film focused on a bride-to-be Sophie (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle on her big day.

But she received a shock after discovering there were three potential men who could be her biological dad.

It is thought a possible plot for the sequel may involve exploring how Sophie's mother Donna met the three men; Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.

The movie will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 film, along with ''reprised favourites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.