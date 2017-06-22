British actress Lily James has been hailed as ''a girl's girl'' by her 'Baby Driver' co-star Eiza Gonzalez.
Lily James is ''a girl's girl''.
The 28-year-old actress appears alongside an impressive cast in the Edgar Wright-directed crime thriller 'Baby Driver' and Lily's co-star Eiza Gonzalez has heaped praise on the brunette beauty.
She said: ''I love Lily but it was sad because we only had one scene together but we were very supportive of each other.
''She's such a beautiful human being, not only so talented but amazing and such a down to earth girl and, to be honest, a girls girl - and to find those are one in a million.''
Eiza stars as a bank robber and Jon Hamm's on-screen girlfriend in the new movie, and the Mexican actress has admitted she relished kissing the hunky actor.
Speaking to The Sun Online, she said: ''I have a lot of kissing scenes with Jon.
''Jon is amazing. He's beautiful and whatever and he knows it. He's a beautiful soul, a great actor, a great co-worker and companion. He understands the warts of developing a great chemistry for the role. He made me feel at home and was such a gentleman always.''
But she admitted that the experience of snogging one of Hollywood's most sought-after male stars isn't as glamorous as people might assume.
Eiza explained: ''Listen, we had no time (to freshen up between kisses) when you see a scene with three seconds of kiss it means nine hours of making out.
''There was a moment where I was like, 'Dude, I need some coffee, I need to eat'. It's a job, I don't look at it like 'oooo I get to make out with Jon'.
''I've got to be professional do the right thing, say the right lines, be focused on my character.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Baby is a young man with a talent for driving and a love of music....
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Lively dialog and realistically played characters help make this sporting drama engaging despite a formulaic...
Tough and streetwise Shania Andrews clashes with popular and wealthy Lisa Temple as they both...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...
It's been ten years since Perseus triumphantly defeated the gargantuan Kraken that roamed the shores...