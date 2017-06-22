Lily James is ''a girl's girl''.

The 28-year-old actress appears alongside an impressive cast in the Edgar Wright-directed crime thriller 'Baby Driver' and Lily's co-star Eiza Gonzalez has heaped praise on the brunette beauty.

She said: ''I love Lily but it was sad because we only had one scene together but we were very supportive of each other.

''She's such a beautiful human being, not only so talented but amazing and such a down to earth girl and, to be honest, a girls girl - and to find those are one in a million.''

Eiza stars as a bank robber and Jon Hamm's on-screen girlfriend in the new movie, and the Mexican actress has admitted she relished kissing the hunky actor.

Speaking to The Sun Online, she said: ''I have a lot of kissing scenes with Jon.

''Jon is amazing. He's beautiful and whatever and he knows it. He's a beautiful soul, a great actor, a great co-worker and companion. He understands the warts of developing a great chemistry for the role. He made me feel at home and was such a gentleman always.''

But she admitted that the experience of snogging one of Hollywood's most sought-after male stars isn't as glamorous as people might assume.

Eiza explained: ''Listen, we had no time (to freshen up between kisses) when you see a scene with three seconds of kiss it means nine hours of making out.

''There was a moment where I was like, 'Dude, I need some coffee, I need to eat'. It's a job, I don't look at it like 'oooo I get to make out with Jon'.

''I've got to be professional do the right thing, say the right lines, be focused on my character.''