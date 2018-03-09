Lily James is in talks to play a teacher in an upcoming Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis movie.
Lily James is in talks to star in a new Danny Boyle movie.
The 'Darkest Hour' actress is said to be in negotiations about appearing in the forthcoming Universal and Working Title comedy film, which would require her to sing.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James' role would be of a teacher in the movie, which will be set in the 1960s or 1970s.
Other details of the motion picture are not yet known, and the 'Baby Driver' actress is thought to be the first cast member set to join the project.
Richard Curtis has penned the script for the film, and Universal are hoping to start shooting this summer.
Curtis and Boyle will produce the movie along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew.
James is said to have impressed Universal and Working Title execs by starring as a young Meryl Streep in upcoming musical movie 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again'.
The former 'Downton Abbey' star recently revealed she took the role in 'Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again' so she could ''study'' Streep.
The 28-year-old actress said: ''I thought what better opportunity will I ever have to study Meryl? What Meryl does is unlearnable. So I still haven't got my thought in order about it. But we've finished filming now. I have dug my grave.''
She also set her sights on other singing movie roles in the future.
James said: ''Janis [Joplin] would be great. And I think there's a Dusty Springfield script knocking around, too.''
